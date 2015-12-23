 Top
    Price for WTI exceeds 'Brent' crude

    Price for 'Brent' constituted 36,11 USD per barrel

    Baku. 23 December. REPORT.AZ/ At the world markets price for barrel of WTI (West Texas Intermediate) crude oil increased by 0,92% or 0,33 USD and amounted to 36,14 USD.

    Report informs, price for Brent crude oil declined in the world markets. So, price for this crude reduced by 0,66% or 0,24 USD and amounted to 36,11 USD per barrel.

    Due to the forecasts, in case price for crude oil to be stable, average price of oil in 2015 expected to make 39 USD per barrel.  

