    Presidents of Turkey and Turkmenistan to discuss implementation of TANAP project

    President of Turkmenistan to pay official visit to Turkey

    Baku. 28 February. REPORT.AZ/ President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov will pay an official visit to Turkey on March 3-4.Report informs citing the press service of the head of state, during the visit trade and economic relations between Turkmenistan and Turkey, the implementation of major regional projects, in particular the Trans-Anatolian gas pipeline (TANAP) and transport corridor to Afghanistan-Turkmenistan-Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey will be discussed.

    G. Berdimuhamedov will address  the participants of international investment forum in Istanbul.

