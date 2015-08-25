President of Turkmenistan and Prime minister of Bulgaria discuss Trans-Caspian Pipeline

Baku. 25 August. REPORT.AZ/ Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov pointed to the Trans-Caspian gas pipeline as a possible step towards the achievement of greater energy diversification. Borisov stated this during his meeting with the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow in Ashgabat on Tuesday, Report informs citing Novinite.

The Trans-Caspian pipeline is projected to transfer natural gas from Turkmenistan to Azerbaijan. The construction of the Trans-Caspian pipeline will provide an opportunity for the supply of natural gas from Turkmenistan to Bulgaria through the intermodal connections with Turkey and Greece. This will be a serious step in achieving a real diversification of the sources and the routes of gas supplies to Bulgaria.

Borisov and Berdimuhamedow also discussed other opportunities for deepening the cooperation between Bulgaria and Turkmenistan in the energy field. Borisov highlighted the high importance of Turkmenistan for ensuring the energy security of the European Union (EU), including that of Bulgaria. The prime minister also expressed interest in the participation of Bulgarian companies in the exploration and extraction of oil and natural gas in Turkmenistan as well as in the construction and technical maintenance of the electricity, gas and oil infrastructure of the country.