President of TAP: Section of pipeline on Italian shore won’t be rerouted

Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ The Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) which is constructed for transportation of Azerbaijani gas to Europe will pump the first gas into Italy at the beginning of 2020.

Report informs TAP president Walter Peeraer told Reuters. “We are on track to deliver the gas in the first quarter of 2020,” he said.

He added that re-routing the section of the pipeline that crosses the Adriatic Sea to Italy is not an option.

“This section had been chosen from 20 other locations for its minimal environmental impact, would not be changed. Such a move could take the project 4-5 years back. The commitment is to transport about 8 to 10 bcm to Italian shores. Re-routing through Albania is not an option. There is no Plan B,” he said.

Notably, TAP, which is a part of Southern Gas Corridor project, will initially transport annual 10 bln cubic meters of the gas produced within 'Shah Deniz 2' project, to Europe. This pipeline will join TANAP (Trans Anatolian) pipeline in Kipoi territory on Turkey-Greece border and cross Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea before going onshore in southern Italy.

The pipeline is 878 kilometers long, 550 km of which will cover Greece, 215 Albania, 105 Adriatic Sea and 8 km Southern Italy. Highest point of the pipeline will be in the mountains of Albania (1 800 meters), the lower part (-820 meters) beneath the sea.

TAP's groundbreaking ceremony was held in Thessaloniki, Greece on May 17, 2016. Azerbaijani gas will be delivered to Europe in 2020.