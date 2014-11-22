President of SOCAR Rovnag Abdullayev met with the youth

Baku. 22 November. REPORT.AZ/ Today president of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) Rovnag Abdullayev met with the youth at Oil-Gas Scientific and Research Projects Institute.

Report informs, projects, which implemented at SOCAR, as well themes on education and career opportunities, future obligations were discussed at the meeting.

President of SOCAR opened the meeting with speech and informed the youth about future plans and energy and human capital policy provided in Azerbaijan. R.Abdullayev also gave exact information to students about TANAP and TAP pipelines, as well other projects, which were realized by the Company.

"During construction of new Oil-Gas and Oil-Chemical Complex in near future, there will be opened about 15 000 vacancies. In general, there will be more than 5000 permanent vacancies. Besides this, construction of Etylen-Polyetylen Plant also began in Sumgayit. There approximately 3500 persons will be provided with works and after giving to usage of the plant, thousands permanent vacancies will be opened.

President of SOCAR told to students about the care of the President of Azerbaijan to education and added that, 1681 persons were given scholarships by SOCAR: "Since year of 2006, more than 250 young people were sent for study abroad - USA, Great Britain, Germany, Russian Federation, Norway and other countries. 199 of them came back and work at SOCAR now. Up to date at 5 Educational-Teaching Centers of SOCAR, 41 000 persons work at education courses, 1055 persons at specialty training courses. The Company also involves the youth, who can keep up the time to its rows, too. They were also preparing workers for the Company. In general, 1 681 students were given SOCAR scholarships".

R.Abdullayev stressed that, participation of the youth at cadre policy of SOCAR is more highly appreciated. 23% of personnel at Head office of the Company is the youth, in general, 43,7% of total sum of SOCAR personnel are persons, with age under 35.

Then at the meeting, head of the Human Resources Department Asif Bekirly made a speech and said that, choosing period of the SOCAR scholarships made great interest among the youth: "Generally, there were 17 choosing stages, and more than 13 000 students took part in them. During vacancy apply period, as well, at flat turns stages, SOCAR grant-aided students, as well persons, studied abroad were given special allowances. Up to date 161 SOCAR grant-aided persons were given jobs".

At the end of the meeting, certificates of "SOCAR Summer School - 2014" project were given to members of winner team and plastic cards were given to students rewarded the scholarship of SOCAR for the first time.