Baku. 11 November. REPORT. AZ / The President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Rovnag Abdullayev met with Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras.

Report informs, during the meeting the sides discussed issues of the project TAP and questions related to the completion of the acquisition of 66% stake in SOCAR by the company DESFA - operator of the gas distribution network in Greece.

The two sides exchanged views on the implementation of the projects.