SOCAR President: Participation of Iran in TANAP and TAP is possible in future

Baku. 20 July. REPORT.AZ/ "As you know, currently, TANAP project in Turkey is under construction. The first gas supply via this pipeline will be carried out in the first half of 2018."

Report informs, President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Rovnag Abdullayev said in an interview with ANS.

R. Abdullayev stated that,in the future Iranian and Iraqi gas can be brought to the European market through TANAP: "TANAP pipeline can be expanded. From this point, in the future Iranian and Iraqi gas can be transported through a pipeline to Europe."