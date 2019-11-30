President of Azerbaijan attends opening of TANAP-Europe connection - UPDATED

Opening ceremony of Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP)-Europe connection has kicked off in Ipsala settlement, Edirne province, Turkey on November 30.

Report informs that President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attends the ceremony.

Addressing the event, Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Fatih Donmez gave information about the project.

The event then featured the screening of a video clip highlighting the work done under the TANAP project.

President Ilham Aliyev made a speech at the event.

President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan then addressed the ceremony.

