President llham Aliyev receives Chairman of Gazprom Board of Directors

Baku. 8 March. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President llham Aliyev has received chairman of the Board of Directors of Russia`s Gazprom Viktor Zubkov.

Report informs, Chairman of Gazprom Board of Directors Viktor Zubkov said he was deeply impressed by development processes in Baku.

The sides noted the successful development of Azerbaijani-Russian relations in all areas, and expressed confidence that these ties would continue expanding.

They hailed the economic, particularly energy cooperation between the two countries, and also pointed to successful cooperation of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic with Russian oil and gas companies, including Gazprom.

The sides also highlighted the importance of the Global Baku Forum, held by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, which Viktor Zubkov would also attend. They emphasized the significance of the forum in strengthening international cooperation.