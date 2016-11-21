Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev received Total CEO

Baku. 21 November. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Total S.A. Patrick Pouyanné.

Report informs, the press service of President of Azerbaijan reported.

President Ilham Aliyev recalled with pleasure his meeting with Patrick Pouyanné in Davos, and said cooperation with Total had a good history.

The head of state said the project to develop Absheron gas field has good prospects. President Ilham Aliyev said this field has a huge potential, and stressed the importance of a stage-by-stage development of the project.

Patrick Pouyanné said Total S.A has operated in Azerbaijan for already 20 years, adding successful cooperation has been established over this period. Patrick Pouyanné said Absheron field will be important for meeting gas demand in Azerbaijan. The Chairman said they reached agreement with the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan on development of this field.

Patrick Pouyanné said a memorandum will be signed between SOCAR and Total on Absheron gas field, adding the visit creates a good opportunity for holding discussions over the development of this project. Patrick Pouyanné said he is pleased to attend the events marking the 20th anniversary of Total`s activity in Azerbaijan.

They also exchanged views over cooperation prospects.