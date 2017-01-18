President Ilham Aliyev met with Saudi Arabia's Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources - UPDATED

***12:16

Baku. 18 January. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today met with Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Khalid Al-Falih in Davos.

Report informs, the press service of President of Azerbaijan reported.

Minister Khalid Al-Falih hailed Saudi Arabia-Azerbaijan cooperation as excellent, and expressed his hope that bilateral cooperation between the two countries will be further expanded.

He underlined the importance of successful reforms carried out in Azerbaijan under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev.

President Ilham Aliyev recalled with pleasure his visit to Saudi Arabia, saying the two countries enjoy brotherly relations.

The sided exchanged views on a number of issues, including Saudi Arabia's making investments in Azerbaijan, cooperation between Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources and Azerbaijan's Ministry of Energy, and implementation of joint projects between Saudi Aramco and SOCAR both in the region and other countries.