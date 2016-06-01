Ilham Aliyev: 'Despite sharp fall in oil price, large-scale projects will be realized in time'

Baku. 1 June. REPORT.AZ/ 'Despite sharp fall in oil price in the world markets, all large-scale projects, participated and implemented by Azerbaijan, including Southern Gas Corridor project will be realized on time and on approved schedule and Azerbaijani gas will be transported to Turkey in 2018 and Europe in 2020'.

Report informs, a letter of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to the attendees of the 23rd International Caspian Oil&Gas exhibition and conference declares.

'Azerbaijan once again demonstrated its leadership stand in implementation of successfully carried out Southern Gas Corridor project', the letter says.