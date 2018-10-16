President Ilham Aliyev attends inauguration of power station in Lerik

Baku. 16 October. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended a ceremony to put a 16.5 MW power station into service in Lerik district.

According to Report, Chairman of Azerenerji CJSC Baba Rzayev informed the head of state of the works done.

The President launched the power station.

The power station has an annual production capacity of 75 million kWh of electricity, which is 40 percent more than the demand for electricity in Lerik and Yardimli districts.