Presentation can gauge interest in TAP project

Baku. 2 February. REPORT.AZ/ Executives of the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) will offer "open seasons" to gauge interest among potential customers.

Report informs, senior TAP executives told Reuters.

Rikard Scoufias, TAP's country manager for Greece said that ground for 200 kilometers that the Greek section will run is ready: "We have prepared the ground for 200 kilometers out of a total of 550 kilometers that the Greek section will run. We are on track".

TAP's external affairs director Ulrike Andres said the pipeline can offer capacity via "open seasons".

First gas via the pipeline will be delivered to Italy in 2020. At the initial stage, the pipeline will transfer 10 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe. TAP groundbreaking ceremony was held in Saloniki, Greece on May 17, 2016. First delivery of Azerbaijani gas to Europe is scheduled to 2020. TAP’s shareholding is comprised of BP (20%), SOCAR (20%), Snam (20%), Fluxys (19%), Enagás (16%) and Axpo (5%).