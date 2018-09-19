Preparations on contract for SOCAR-GPC project cost estimate close to completion

© Report

Baku. 19 September. REPORT.AZ/ Preparations on Open Book Cost Estimate (OBCE) contract for SOCAR-GPC project of the Gas Processing and Polymer Complex which is planned to be built by SOCAR in Garadagh, are about to complete, SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev said at the ceremony dedicated to September 20 – the Oilmen Day.

According to him, the Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) has been completed.

"The plant is intended for extraction of heavier C2+ fractions from natural gas, use of these fractions for high-quality polymer products, return of purified methane which constitutes a basis of natural gas to country’s economy. In other words, the complex will transform the losses into gains and contribute to development of chemical industry of the country. For the present, negotiations are underway with foreign investors," the SOCAR President said.

The complex will consist of gas processing and polymer plants. The initial capacity of the Gas Processing Plant will be 10 billion bcm per annum (purified 9.1 billion bcm). The complex will also produce 600,000 of low- and high-density polyethylene, 130,000 tonnes of propylene, 42,000 tonnes of benzol, 25,000 tonnes of gasoline. Moreover, 32,000 tonnes of buthene-1 and 21,000 tonnes of hexene-1 are planned to be produced for domestic consumption.