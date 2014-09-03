​Poroshenko abolished the working group on the establishment of energy routes through Ukraine from Azerbaijan

Baku. 3 September. REPORT.AZ/ President Poroshenko abolished the working group on the development of new energy supply routes through Ukraine from Azerbaijan by his decree. Report informs, it was stated in the document, published on the website of the Ukrainian president.

The order of the President of Ukraine signed on May 31, 2011 № 182 "On the Working Group on the development of new energy supply routes through the territory of Ukraine of the Republic of Azerbaijan" was also invalidated.

Petro Poroshenko abolished the working group on the development of cooperation between Ukraine and the Customs Union, the Committee on economic reforms, as well as experts’ council on issues of Ukrainian-Russian relations.

According to the document, the elimination of a number of committees and working groups under the Ukrainian president is needed to "optimize the system of consultative, advisory and other support agencies and services".