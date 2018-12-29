Polish expert: “Our market needs a global player like SOCAR”

Polish economist Filip Bjozovsky "In a number of European countries SOCAR is exemplary for both the quality of its fuel and activity held in line European standards. We cannot but notice it."

Warsaw. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan and Poland maintain ties in different fields, including energy. Poland should develop these links, especially in energy field within the European Union . I think Warsaw is interested in it, Polish economist Filip Bjozovsky told Report’s Warsaw bureau.

He noted that Azerbaijan’s energy projects implemented jointly with the EU also play an important role in Poland’s life: "It has intensified after Azerbaijani and Polish Energy Ministers signed a memorandum in 2017. I believe that these links can be developed even more. For one thing, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), which works actively in a number of European countries, can carry out the same mission in Poland too."

Bjozovsky noted that once the TAP (Trans-Adriatic pipeline) project designed to transport gas to Europe is implemented, Azerbaijani gas will become more relevant: "Unfortunately, for now, we cannot buy Azerbaijani oil. We just can get small amounts indirectly. But our market is in need of SOCAR. Because we see that in a number of European countries SOCAR is exemplary for both the quality of its fuel and activity held in line European standards. We cannot but notice it."

The expert noted that having such a global player as SOCAR in the Polish market would be a positive moment: "As I have mentioned, SOCAR has filling stations in most part of Europe and its activity there speaks of the need for the company's presence in Poland. I hope SOCAR will start operating in Poland soon and we benefit from its activity."