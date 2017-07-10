 Top
    Plenary sessions of World Petroleum Congress started

    Congress is chaired by Turkish President

    Baku. 10 July. REPORT.AZ/ Today, plenary sessions of the 22nd World Petroleum Congress (9-13 July) have started in Istanbul, with participation of most important members of the global energy sector.

    Report informs, apart from US Secretary of State Rick Tillerson, the event is attended by the leaders of Azerbaijan, Serbia, Albania and Bulgaria.

    The meeting chaired by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will focus on investments in oil and gas sector as well as energy deals.

    The summit under the slogan "TurKEY for Energy" is planned to be held every three years.

    The congress is expected to host 20,000 visitors these days.

