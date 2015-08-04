PKK terrorists tried to blast the Turkish-Iranian gas pipeline

Baku. 4 August. REPORT.AZ/ In the village Elekshirt, Agri of Turkish province defused an explosive device planted under the Turkish-Iranian gas pipeline. Report informs referring to Turkish Anadolu Agency.

According to information, an explosive device put by the terrorists of Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

An explosive device put under the pipeline was 5 kg of TNT. As reported in the province of Agri, an explosive device was defused after the suspension of gas flow.

Currently, natural gas flow is restored. To enhance the security of the pipeline, additional security forces are involved in the area.