Pipeline Integrity International Summit to be held in Moscow

Baku. 11 January. REPORT.AZ/ "Pipeline Integrity International Summit, Russia & CIS" is organized by Fleming. on April 6-7 in Moscow.

Report informs, summit taking place on April 6-7, 2016 will discuss trends in Russia regarding pipeline integrity management and how they correlate with European ones, the best international practices usage that can support the efficiency of safety standards in the region Russia&CIS from the representative of South Stream Transport.

Bashneft representative will express his point of view on how it is possible to ensure the 100% repairability of pipelines and unlimited working lifespan. The representative from Salym Petroleum will share the case study on the export pipeline asset integrity recovery project. Participants can get acquainted with control methods for preventing illegal tapping of trunk pipeline from Transneft Baltic.