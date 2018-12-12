Pipe laying for Nord Stream 2 to start next week

Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ Pipelay vessel “Pioneering Spirit” will enter the Baltic Sea via the Great Belt Bridge in Denmark to join the Nord Stream 2 construction fleet, Nord Stream 2 AG, Report informs.

The vessel is due to start pipelay in the Finnish Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) in the coming week. Pioneering Spirit operated by Allseas is 382 metres long and 124 wide, hosting an international crew of 570 persons. The vessel will be mobilised in Denmark for a few days, after which it will continue its journey to the Finnish EEZ to continue pipelay of the first line.