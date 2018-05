Baku. 29 August. REPORT.AZ/ Malaysian Petronas to conduct exploration work on Azerbaijan's Goshadash prospective structure.

Report informs, the First Vice-President of SOCAR, Khoshbakht Yusifzade said.

According to Kh.Yusifzade, if the works give results, the investigations will be deepened: "For now, general works are being done. If we see that results are good, then we will negotiate with Petronas.