Petrol prices to rise in Georgia on January 1

Baku. 30 November. REPORT.AZ/ Growth in excise tax on oil products on January 1, 2017 may increase price of 1 liter of the fuel by 0,20-0,25 GEL (0,14-0,17 AZN).

Report informs citing the Sputnik, Chairman of Georgian Oil Products Importers Union Vano Mtvralashvili said.

According to information, excise rate for per 1 ton of gasoline will increase from 250 GEL (171 AZN) up to 500 GEL (342 AZN), 1 ton of diesel from 150 (103 AZN) to 400 GEL (274 AZN).

"Naturally, the increase of excise tax will have and impact on prices. In fact, the excise tax included in the cost of production. When it rises automatically fuel price go up. According to our estimates, if the petrol excise will be 500 GEL and 400 GEL for diesel petrol prices will increase by 20-25 tetra (14-17 cents)", - Mtvralashvili said.

V. Mtvralashvili believes, raising excise on petroleum products will not affect volume of imports

Notably, the last time the petrol prices increased in Georgia a month ago by 0.10 lari (0.07 AZN).It is linked to the increase in fuel prices on the world market.

At present, average price of 1 liter of "Super" petrol(EU-98) is 1,89-2,06 GEL (1,29-1,41 AZN), "Premium" (Ai-95) - 1,79-1,89 GEL (1,23-1,29 AZN), "Regular" (Ai-92) - 1,59-1,69 GEL (1,09-1,16 AZN) , Euro diesel - 1,64-1,85 GEL (1,12-1,27 AZN), diesel - 1,62-1,69 GEL (1,11-1,16 AZN) in country's gas stations.