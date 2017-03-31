PetroChina’s profit tumbles 78%

Baku. 31 March. REPORT.AZ/ PetroChina’s net profit sank to 7.86 billion yuan (1.4 billion USD) in 2016, dropping by 78%.

Report informs, the company's financial reporting for 2016 declares that the revenues made 1.62 trillion yuan.

In 2016, PetroChina’s crude oil production at local operations fell by 5.3% compared to 2015 and made 763.8 mln barrel.

The company's production at foreign operations was 201.3 billion barrels of oil and gas equivalent, which is less by 1.1% than in 2015.