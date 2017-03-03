Petkim Holding assets soar 15%

Baku. 3 March. REPORT.AZ/ Assets of Petkim Holding and its subsidiaries, mainly owned by the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), equaled to 6.269 TRY by end of 2016.

Report informs referring to holding’s report, this figure is 14.8% higher than the same indicator of 2015.

Last year pre-tax profit of the company amounted 781.883 mln TRY (36% up). The similar indicator in previous year was 573.827 mln TRY.

Petkim’s net income amounted 731.687 mln TRY, which is 14% more than 2015.