Petkim awarded with two more prizes

Baku. 6 February. REPORT.AZ/ Aegean Exporters' Associations (AEA) in Turkey has awarded region's largest exporter "Petkim" with two prizes.

Report informs citing the Turkish media.

According to information, Turkey's first and only petrochemical enterprise "Petkim" has been awarded with "Largest exporter of the Aegean region" and "The first exporting company in the chemical industry".

Awards were presented during Rising Stars of Exports ceremony organized by Aegean Exporters’ Assembly (EIB).

"Petkim" won the First Prize for Export in the volume of 438 mln USD in 2016 and the second prize on the basis of the assessment by Aegean Exporters' Association.

Turkish Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekçi presented awards to "Petkim Holding" CEO Anar Mammadov. A. Mammadov expressed his gratitude for the award, and said: "Petkim" petrochemical complex produces 60 kinds of products and exporting them to more than 50 countries.