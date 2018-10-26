Peter Tase: Other countries will undoubtedly join the Southern Gas corridor soon

© Report

Baku. 26 October. REPORT.AZ / It is necessary to hold intensive dialogue between Turkmenistan and other countries to ensure their smooth integration into the Southern Gas Corridor project, Report informs citing American political scientist, Professor at the University of Marquette (Wisconsin) Peter Tase.

According to the expert, undoubtedly other countries can join the project later. Turkmenistan is one of these countries.

"Turkmenistan is a rather closed society, so a series of preliminary measures should be implemented before joining the Trans-Caspian gas pipeline. A regular dialogue between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan is important for progress in the relations between the two countries in the field of energy," Tase said.

Notably, European Union representatives expressed their readiness to promote investment in the construction of the Trans-Caspian gas pipeline during the talks with the delegation of Turkmenistan in Brussels.

Commenting on the economic situation in the world and the impact of various political issues on the oil sector, the expert noted that at present there are several factors pressuring oil prices. These factors include the measures taken by US Federal Reserve (Fed) and the Ministry of Finance, economic sanctions against Iran and Russia, and commercial disagreements between Washington and Beijing.

"Of course, the introduction of US sanctions against Iranian oil will have serious consequences. It will have impact not only on the oil markets, but also on the engineering sectors, renewable energy sources and technological innovations," the expert added.

Speaking about the stabilization of oil prices, the American political scientist and expert noted that oil prices will continue to fluctuate at least until the beginning of 2019.