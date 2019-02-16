Perviz Shahbazov: SGC implementation entered final stage

© Report/ Elchin Murad https://report.az/storage/news/b4fb5eba33b177fbdec6de75fcb70c6d/b0682435-563b-4d15-a8b3-c6609d3e718d_292.jpg

Baku. 16 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Energy Minister Perviz Shahbazov has attended the meeting on energy security within the 55th Munich Security Conference in Germany.

According to the Energy Ministry, the minister spoke about increasing role of energy security in ensuring of security in the world, Azerbaijan’s energy policy, oil and gas projects.

According to him, implementation of the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) has entered the final stage and drew attention to the strategic importance of the project.

Shahbazov noted that the SGC is the first project introducing the diversification on each of both source and route: "Despite the fact the this project is directed to the South East European market, it has a potential to cover more European countries. This shows that the SGC will ensure energy security in Europe in larger scale".

The minister also informed about the fifth meeting of the SGC Advisory Council to be held in Baku on February 20 and contribution of such discussions to the energy security.