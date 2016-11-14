 Top
    Close photo mode

    Persian Gulf countries’ oil forum to be held on April 26-27, 2017 in Bahrein

    Long term development plans will be discussed

    Baku. 14 November. REPORT.AZ/ The third forum of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC) (Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrein, Oman, UAE, Kuwait), will be held in Bahrain on 26-27 April.

    Report informs referring to “Al-Ayyam” publication, head of preparation committee of the forum Riyadh Ibrahim al-Saleh told reporters.

    Al-Saleh stated that the forum will focus on following the goals set at previous forums, including strengthening cooperation between members, as well as with other interested countries in the oil sector.

    Chairman added that the forum will also feature the views of regional and international experts concerning the plans for economic development and financial cooperation of the GCC member states until 2030.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi