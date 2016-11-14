Persian Gulf countries’ oil forum to be held on April 26-27, 2017 in Bahrein

Baku. 14 November. REPORT.AZ/ The third forum of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC) (Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrein, Oman, UAE, Kuwait), will be held in Bahrain on 26-27 April.

Report informs referring to “Al-Ayyam” publication, head of preparation committee of the forum Riyadh Ibrahim al-Saleh told reporters.

Al-Saleh stated that the forum will focus on following the goals set at previous forums, including strengthening cooperation between members, as well as with other interested countries in the oil sector.

Chairman added that the forum will also feature the views of regional and international experts concerning the plans for economic development and financial cooperation of the GCC member states until 2030.