Parviz Shahbazov: “Azerbaijan will play a significant role in gas supply to Europe through SGC”

Baku. 14 September. REPORT.AZ/ Energy minister Parviz Shahbazov has today received a delegation composed of members of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly Committee on Economics and Security, Report informs.

According to the ministry, Azerbaijan’s energy policy, long-term perspectives, processes in energy security and global energy space were discussed at the meeting.

Jean-Luc Reitzer, Vice-chairperson of the Sub-Committee on Transatlantic Economic Relations, highly appreciated Azerbaijan’s position in global energy security system. He also dealt with the future development course of the country in connection with the projects under implementation and renewable energy sources.

Shahbazov spoke about the historical development line of Azerbaijan, as an energy country where the industrial method of oil production was first used. He informed about the oil strategy, implemented since 1994 in integration of world’s energy space, numerous contracts, international cooperation, which was first founded in the Caspian Sea through Azerbaijan, and mutual benefits of this cooperation for all sides. It was noted that Azerbaijan, which has oil infrastructure diversified by Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, Baku-Novorossiysk and Baku-Supsa pipelines, successfully continues diversification policy in gas field too. With a significant share in meeting Europe’s demand for crude oil, Azerbaijan will play a significant role in gas supply of the continent through the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC).

Along with transportation of gas from a new source to Europe and ensuring energy security, the SGC will continue to contribute to economic development of countries, though which it passes. Because the SGC is a corridor, not a pipeline limited with concrete volumes, producing, consuming and transit countries. This promises benefits for more countries in the future," the minister said.

He also spoke about the works done and planned measures for use of the renewable energy sources.

During the discussions, the parliamentarians received answers to their questions about the effect of the Convention on the legal status of the Caspian Sea on the energy cooperation, latest tendencies in oil market and other issues regarding energy sector.