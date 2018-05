© Report

Baku. 23 April. REPORT.AZ/ The issue of joining Azerbaijan to the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is not on the agenda.

Report informs, Ministry of Energy Parviz Shahbazov said.

"We are closely cooperating with OPEC and are very pleased with this, and we will continue to cooperate in the format of OPEC+. Today, our cooperation with OPEC satisfies us", he said.