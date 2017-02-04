Pakistan is poised to start oil and gas imports from Azerbaijan

Baku. 4 February. REPORT.AZ/ Pakistani Foreign Ministry has given the go-ahead to the signing of an agreement with Azerbaijan on oil and gas imports.

Report informs citing Tribune, this step will lessen Pakistan’s excessive reliance on Middle Eastern countries.

A senior official of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Resources revealed that Azerbaijan had offered to export crude oil, petroleum products and liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Pakistan.

It has also expressed interest in constructing a terminal as well as LNG storages in Pakistan.