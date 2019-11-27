Pakistan invites Azerbaijan to invest in energy sector

Pakistan and Azerbaijan are interested in expanding cooperation on issues of mutual interest.

Report informs citing the Pakistani media that this was stated during a meeting of the Azerbaijani ambassador to Pakistan, Ali Alizadeh, with the speaker of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ghani.

Thus, the speaker of the assembly invited Azerbaijan to invest in the energy and agricultural sectors of Pakistan. He noted that Azerbaijan has rich hydrocarbon resources, and the Pakistani authorities are interested in studying the country's experience in this area.

Ambassador Alizadeh expressed gratitude to the Government of Pakistan for supporting Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Mushtaq Ghani, in turn, praised Azerbaijan’s position and support on the Kashmir issue.