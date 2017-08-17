Over 95% work completes on 'Shah Deniz Stage 2'

Baku. 17 August. REPORT.AZ/ During the first half of 2017, implementation of the "Shah Deniz Stage 2" project continued successfully. The project is now over 95% complete in terms of engineering, procurement and construction, and remains on target for first gas from Shah Deniz Stage 2 in 2018.

Report informs, the field operator BP-Azerbaijan stated.

It was noted that project activities continue at all offshore and onshore sites and fabrication yards of the country including the Sangachal Terminal, ATA (AMEC/Tekfen/Azfen) yard near Baku, Baku Deepwater Jackets Factory (BDJF) and along the pipeline route.

"In June, the sail away and installation of the platform topsides unit, built for the "Shah Deniz Stage 2" was achieved. The official sail away ceremony of the Quarters and Utilities (QU) platform topsides unit was attended by President Ilham Aliyev. Offshore, the topsides unit was successfully floated over and installed on top of the QU jacket which was already at its location in a water depth of 94 metres. The construction and commissioning of the topsides unit at the ATA yard for the second unit built for "Shah Deniz 2" is 90% complete. The plan is to sail away this second topsides unit for offshore installation in the third quarter of 2017", the statement says.

The statement declares that the construction and commissioning of the subsea construction vessel (SCV) “Khankendi” completed at the Baku Shipyard. This is a significant milestone on "Shah Deniz 2" project delivery: "The expansion of the Sangachal terminal – already one of the world's largest oil and gas terminals – is progressing well with the plans to be able to process the additional "Shah Deniz 2" gas volumes. At the peak of "Shah Deniz 2" and South Caucasus Pipeline Expansion project activities, over 24,000 people were involved in construction works across all main contracts in Azerbaijan and over 80% of them were Azerbaijani nationals".