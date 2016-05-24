Over 22,000 people involved in construction activities of "Shah Deniz 2"

Baku. 24 May. REPORT.AZ/ In the first quarter (Q1) of 2016, implementation of the Shah Deniz Stage 2 project continued successfully. The project is now over 70% complete in terms of engineering, procurement and construction, and remains on target for first gas from Shah Deniz Stage 2 in 2018.

Report informs referring to BP-Azerbaijan, project activities continue at all offshore and onshore sites and fabrication yards of the country including the Sangachal Terminal, ATA (AMEC/Tekfen/Azfen) yard near Baku, Baku Deepwater Jackets Factory and along the pipeline route.

The pipe-lay barge Israfil Huseynov has installed about 40 kilometers of the 32-inch subsea export pipeline in accordance with the plan.

In the first quarter of 2016, we also started commissioning activities on the two Shah Deniz 2 topside units at the ATA yard and nearly all of the 50 living quarter modules have already been installed on the quarters and utilities platform. The integration of the hull strips and bow blocks of the subsea construction vessel Khankendi is now complete, with the launch of the vessel out of the dry dock at the Baku Shipyard planned for May. Once completed, this new vessel will be deployed to the Shah Deniz 2 area for the construction of the subsea structures.

In the first quarter of 2016, over 22,000 people were involved in construction activities across all main contracts in Azerbaijan and over 80% of them were Azerbaijani nationals.