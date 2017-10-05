Over 20 mln tons Azerbaijani oil transported via BTC in 2017

Baku. 5 October. REPORT.AZ/ In September, 2 264 511 tons of Azerbaijani oil transported through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) main export pipeline.

Report informs citing the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), in January-September this year, 20 326 791 tons of oil was transported through the pipeline, which is less by 7,8% compared to the same period in 2016.

Totally, 341 864 853 tons of oil pumped into BTC from commissioning of the pipeline (June 2006) till October 1, 2017.

In addition, in September, 491,931 tons of Turkmen oil was transported via the BTC pipeline, which is more by 31% than the analogical month of the past year.

Notably, BTC pipeline starts from the Sangachal terminal, near Baku. Daily capacity of the pipeline is 1.2 million barrels. The 1,768-kilometer BTC pipeline was commissioned in June 2006. Currently, oil from "Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli" and condensate from the "Shah Deniz" mainly transported via BTC pipeline from Azerbaijan. In addition, BTC transports other crude oil and condensate volumes, including transit oil.

The BTC Co. shareholders are: BP (30.10 per cent); AzBTC (25.00 per cent); Chevron (8.90 per cent); Statoil (8.71 per cent); TPAO (6.53 per cent); ENI (5.00 per cent); Total (5.00 per cent), ITOCHU (3.40 per cent); INPEX (2.50 per cent), CIECO (2.50 per cent) and ONGC (BTC) Limited (2.36 per cent).