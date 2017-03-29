So far $15 bln invested in 'Shah Deniz-2' and SCPX project

Baku. 29 March. REPORT.AZ/ Over 90% of construction works have been completed on the development of "Shah Deniz-2" field in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea.

Report informs, Gordon Birrell, former Regional President for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey, current COO of production, transformation and carbon at BP said at today's briefing.

He noted that to the end of this year, natural gas will launch to be pumped into the system, tests will be conducted: "Next year, Azerbaijani gas will be delivered to Turkey via TANAP, in early 2020 to Europe via TAP".

BP official said that 12 wells have been drilled for the second phase of "Shah Deniz" field and these wells are enough to launch production from the field and export: "3 of the drilled 12 wells have already been cleared".

He added that totally over 93% of the works has already been completed on the South Caucasus Pipeline in Azerbaijan and Georgia. Over 15 bln USD has been invested for the second phase of "Shah Deniz-2" and expansion of the South Caucasus Pipeline so far.

"We try expenses on "Shah Deniz" to be less than the cost, mentioned in the final investment decision. There are also costly works ahead. We are ahead of the schedule so far and succeeded to reduce the budget", G.Birrell said.