Over 141 mln barrels of oil and condensate exported from Sangachal terminal

Baku. 17 August. REPORT.AZ/ In the first half of 2017, Sangachal terminal exported more than 141 mln barrels of oil and condensate.

Report informs referring to BP-Azerbaijan, this includes over 124 mln barrels through Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC), over 15,5 mln barrels through the Western Route Export Pipeline (WREP), and over 1,5 mln barrels via a separate condensate export line.

In the first half-year, an average of 28 mln. cubic meters (over 987 mln. cubic feet) of “Shah Deniz” gas per day were exported from the terminal.

Notably, in quarter I of 2017, oil and gas from ACG and Shah Deniz continued to flow via subsea pipelines to the Sangachal terminal.

The daily capacity of the terminal’s processing systems is currently 1.2 million barrels of crude oil and about 29.5 million standard cum Shah Deniz gas, while overall processing and export capacity for gas, including ACG associated gas is about 49.3 million standard cubic metres per day.

Gas is exported via the South Caucasus Pipeline (SCP) and via SOCAR gas pipelines connecting the terminal’s gas processing facilities with Azerigas’s national grid system.