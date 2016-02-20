One more structure in Azerbaijan establishes Board of Appeal

Baku. 20 February. REPORT.AZ/ The State Agency for Alternative and Renewable Energy Sources (SAARES) has established Appeal Board.

Report was told in the press service of the agency.

According to the information, the Charther, composition and secretariat of the Board of Appeal have already been confirmed. Deputy Chairman of the Agency Nurali Adil oglu Yusifbayli has been appointed Chairman of the Board, six officials of various departments of the agency have become members of the Council. The director and members of the Secretariat have also been approved.

The Board of Appeal will operate on a voluntary basis and is designed to ensure transparency and objectivity in dealing with complaints of physical and legal entities engaged in business, as well as protection of their interests.

That the Board of Appeal has been set up due to performing Presidential decree of February 3, 2016 "On creation of the Board of Appeal in the central and local executive authorities of the Azerbaijan Republic".