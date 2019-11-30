Opening ceremony of TANAP-Europe connection gets underway

The opening ceremony of the European connection (Phase-1) of the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) has kicked off in Ipsala settlement of Edirne, Turkey.

Report informs that Ipsala settlement, the place where TANAP's MS4 metering station is located, is an area connecting TANAP to the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) to transport Azerbaijani gas to Europe.

The 48-inch section (the section from Eskishehir to Europe), known as Phase 1, extends to 476 km. Its construction was launched on May 20, 2016. Test works to pump gas to this section began on April 15, and on June 15 Shahdeniz gas reached the Turkish-Greek border.

TANAP is one of the main components of the Southern Gas Corridor (over 3,500 km). The Southern Gas Corridor project provides for the transportation of gas to Turkey and Europe as part of the development of the second stage of the Shah Deniz gas condensate field in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea. The projects of Shahdeniz-2, expansion of the South Caucasus Pipeline, TANAP and TAP are the main components of the Southern Gas Corridor. On May 29, 2018, the opening ceremony of the Southern Gas Corridor was held in Sangachal.

The Phase-0 section was inaugurated on June 12, in Seidgazi (Eskishehir, Turkey), where the TANAP gas exit point, compressor and one of the measuring stations are located. First commercial gas deliveries to Turkey by TANAP were launched on June 30. Gas sales in Turkey are carried out by BOTAŞ.