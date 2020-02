"We were offered to cut the output by 20,000-30,000 barrels," Kazakhstan's Energy Minister Nurlan Nogayev said.

Report quotes Nogayev as saying that the OPEC+ Ministerial Committee may meet in late February or early March.

The minister added that he had spoken to the OPEC Secretary-General.

"We are considering the proposal to make a decision. Our current commitment is 1,843,000 barrels."