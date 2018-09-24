OPEC seeks to ensure permanent alliance with Azerbaijan

Baku. 24 September. REPORT.AZ/ OPEC is striving to ensure a permanent alliance with 10 partners from non-OPEC countries, including Azerbaijan, S&P Global Platts said commenting on the meetings of the OPEC + monitoring committee in Algeria, Report informs.

In addition to Azerbaijan, this list of key producers includes Russia, Mexico, Kazakhstan, Oman, Malaysia and others.

Referring to Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Faliha, S & P writes that this is to ensure market stability in 2019.