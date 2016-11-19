OPEC Secretary General to discuss situation in oil market with Iran's Oil Minister

Baku. 19 November. REPORT.AZ/ OPEC Secretary-General Mohammed Barkindo will meet with Iranian Oil Minister Zanganeh Bijanov on Saturday to discuss current situation in the oil market and next meeting of the organization in late November, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

Negotiations between Zanganeh and Barkindo in Tehran will affect main issues to be discussed at next OPEC meeting on November 30 in Vienna, as well as recent developments in the oil market.

In late September, at an informal meeting in Algeria OPEC agreed to limit production in the range of 32,5-33 million barrels per day, but there is no agreement about specific limits for each of the countries of the organization.

The final decision on the agreement shall be taken at the official meeting of OPEC on November 30 in Vienna.

The organization expects to join the measures to stabilize the market and a number of other oil-producing countries - above all Russia.