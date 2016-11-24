OPEC Secretary General plans to visit Azerbaijan

Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ OPEC Secretary General Mohammed Sanusi Barkindo announced his intention to visit Azerbaijan.

Report informs, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Natig Aliyev said in article called "Oil in world market: Realities and Prospects" published in Respublika newspaper.

He said that taking into account the fact that this visit will create a solid foundation for cooperation with cartel and will further enhance the reputation of Azerbaijan among oil-exporting countries and in whole world, a letter of invitation with the consent of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev was sent to M. Barkindo.