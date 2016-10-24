OPEC-Russia meeting kicks off in Vienna

Baku. 24 October. REPORT.AZ/ Russia-OPEC Energy Dialogue has begun in Vienna. Report informs citing the TASS, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak, the OPEC secretary general Mohammed Barkindo and chairman of the OPEC Conference, Minister of Energy of Qatar, Mohammed bin Saleh al-Sadatake part in conference.

Since September 2012, Russia and OPEC are holding meetings called "Russia-OPEC Energy Dialogue". The last, fourth meeting was held in Moscow on July 30, 2015.

As Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak previously said, issue of freezing oil production will rise during the negotiations, but it will not be the main topic of discussions.

According to him, the energy dialogue is a traditional format for the discussion of other issues, not concerning the production freeze and coordination on the market. This is analysis, monitoring of the situation on the world oil markets, the exchange of best practices in taxation, modern technologies.