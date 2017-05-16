 Top
    OPEC revenues fell to 12-year low

    This year, they are expected to be $ 539 bln© ALEXANDER KLEIN/AFP/Getty Images

    Baku. 16 May. REPORT.AZ/ OPEC revenues from oil exports fell to a 12-year low. 

    Report informs citing report of the US Department of Energy (EIA), according to results of 2016, revenues amounted to $ 433 bln, which is 15% less than the corresponding figure for 2015.

    Notably, the data for 2016 include Iran's revenues. Share of Saudi Arabia in total revenue for 2016 was 30.7% or $ 133 bln.

    According to EIA forecasts, in 2017 OPEC's revenues from exports will amount to $ 539 bln, in 2018 this figure will grow to $ 595 bln.

