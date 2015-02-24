Baku. 24 February. REPORT.AZ/ Opec prepares to call emergency meeting over oil price slump. Report informs citing the Tass, it was said by Nigeria's oil minister and the current president of Opec, Diezani Alison-Madueke.

According to her, almost all Opec countries, except the Arab bloc, are very uncomfortable in the current circumstances. If the oil price will fall even more, it is very likely that in the next six weeks an emergency meeting of OPEC can be called, said Diezani Alison-Madueke in an interview with The Financial Times.

We are already negotiating with the member countries, said the president of OPEC

April futures price for Brent crude in the course of trading on Tuesday at London's ICE decreased by 0.56% to 58.56 dollars per barrel. Since June 2014 the price of a barrel of Brent crude oil fell by almost 50%.