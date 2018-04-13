OPEC oil output shrinks 200,000 bpd in March

Baku. 13 April . REPORT.AZ/ In March, the member countries of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) had decreased daily oil production by 200,000 barrels.

Report informs, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said.

OPEC daily produced $ 31.83 million barrels of oil.

OPEC countries have fulfilled over 63% commitments in accordance with the Vienna Agreement on oil production reduction owing to Venezuelan and African countries.

Non-OPEC countries fulfilled 90% commitments in March.