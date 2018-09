Baku. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ An OPEC and non-OPEC monitoring committee found that oil producers' compliance with a supply-reduction agreement reached 129 percent in August, two committee delegates said on Saturday., Report informs citing the ZAWYA.

Compliance with the agreed supply cuts was 109 percent in July, they said, as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies gather in Algiers to review adherence to the deal.