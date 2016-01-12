OPEC may hold emergency meeting if oil drops below $30

Baku. 12 January. REPORT.AZ/ OPEC may hold emergency meeting if oil prices drop below $30 per barrel, Report informs referring to the France Press, quoting Nigerian oil minister.

The Nigerian oil minister said "even current prices create the need for a meeting", adding that "the objective of the meeting would be to review policy and see if there is a need to change strategy."

At present, both brent crude and WTI Oil are trading under heavy pressure, in line with the dominant bear trend, around $30.50 mark, which suggests that the potential emergency meeting might happen anytime. Despite calls by the Nigerian oil minister, OPEC has been adamant to agree on holding these type of meetings, in a sign that interest to work towards a formal change of strategy remains low.